Week Without Driving Aims to Shift Perspectives in Roanoke

Community leaders and residents are encouraged to go car-free and explore alternative transportation options for the 'Week Without Driving.'

ROANOKE, VA – The Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group (BRRAG), in partnership with PedalSafe ROA, is challenging residents, community leaders, and elected officials in Roanoke, Salem, Vinton, and Blacksburg to take part in this year’s “Week Without Driving,” happening Monday, September 29 through Sunday, October 5, 2025.

Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb has already accepted the challenge, along with Robin Hubert, executive director of On Our Own, and Antinette Beane, manager of the Melrose Library. Organizers are encouraging other local leaders to join in and experience what it’s like to navigate their communities without driving.

What started as a small, local initiative just five years ago has now grown into a national and international effort to create more accessible, equitable communities. In 2024, more than 500 organizations across all 50 states participated, bringing together policymakers and residents from cities like Duluth, Minnesota, and Tucson, Arizona.

The concept is simple: spend a week, or even just a single day or trip, getting around without driving yourself.

Participants can walk, bike, use public transportation, rely on friends or family, or simply choose to stay home.

The goal is to experience first-hand the challenges faced by the millions of Americans who do not drive, whether because of age, disability, or financial limitations. National data shows nearly one-third of the U.S. population cannot drive for one or more of these reasons.

Participation is flexible, and BRRAG and PedalSafe ROA are offering resources to help, including the option to be paired with a mobility ‘buddy’ who can guide participants through alternative transportation options.

Those taking part are encouraged to share their journey on social media using the hashtag #WeekWithoutDriving and tagging @BRRAG and @PedalSafeROA.

After the challenge ends, everyone, whether they participated or not, is invited to the Week Without Driving Debrief Party on Tuesday, October 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Melrose Library Steam Lab in Roanoke.

The event will provide a space for sharing experiences and brainstorming ways to improve local transportation. Mayor Cobb will also share his experience participating in the challenge.