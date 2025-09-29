Danville, Pittsylvania County lead Virginia in tourism growth for 2024

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – Tourism in Virginia’s Southside region is experiencing unprecedented growth, with Danville and Pittsylvania County leading the Commonwealth in tourism revenue increases for 2024.

The region generated more than $275 million in tourism spending during 2024, marking a 23 percent increase from the previous year. This growth coincides with the successful launch of Visit SOSI, a collaborative tourism initiative between Danville and Pittsylvania County established in 2023.

“Success like this does not happen overnight. It takes years in the building,” said Lisa Meriwether, Tourism Manager for Visit SOSI.

The partnership has created new opportunities for visitors to explore both areas. “Combining these two destinations has created a lot of buzz for visitors to get out and enjoy the assets for both city and county,” Meriwether explained.

The tourism surge has created substantial economic benefits for the region, supporting 2,221 local jobs and generating more than $11 million in local tax revenue across the two localities. This growth reflects broader trends across Virginia, where the tourism industry directly supported over 229,000 jobs in 2024, an increase of nearly 5,000 jobs compared to 2023. The state’s direct travel employment has now reached 95% of pre-pandemic levels, according to the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

The first full year of Caesars Casino’s operations significantly contributed to the region’s tourism surge. However, Meriwether notes the growth extends beyond the casino’s impact.

“That was driving a lot of those numbers. We can’t ignore that. But what we’re also seeing without those numbers, everything has been going up,” she said.

The tourism boom has translated into tangible benefits for local residents, who saw approximately $900 in tax savings due to visitor spending. Local businesses are also reaping the rewards of increased tourism.

Steve DelGiorno, owner of Crema & Vine, has witnessed the positive impact firsthand. “We’ve seen our business grow year after year. The growth has been great. Over the past two years, it’s been even better. We see tourists on a daily basis,” he said.

DelGiorno emphasizes that tourist customers often become long-term patrons. “A tourist is not a one-off customer. It’s your opportunity to build them. We ship coffee beans to new customers all over the country,” he explained.

The region’s tourism momentum shows no signs of slowing, with several projects in development, including a white-water course and multiple parks. These additions position Danville and Pittsylvania County to maintain their status as tourism leaders in Virginia for years to come.