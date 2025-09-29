Man sought by Lynchburg police after alleged stabbing incident involving his son

The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to stab his son.

Authorities said around 3 a.m. Monday, Lynchburg police responded to a report of malicious wounding in the 8000 block of Timberlake Road.

Recommended Videos

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from lacerations to his chest and face. He told police that an altercation had occurred between him and his father, during which his father allegedly attempted to stab him.

The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he is receiving medical care. The suspect has not been located, and charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gauthier at 434-455-6230 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at http://p3tips.com, via the P3 mobile app, or by texting CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form. Message frequency may vary, and standard message and data rates may apply.