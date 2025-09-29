UVA Health introducing new ultrasound treatment for those with substance use disorders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Researchers at UVA Health are looking into a new kind of addiction treatment that uses brain ultrasounds to help rewire the brains of people with substance use disorders.

The treatment works by using a non-invasive technique where patients are exposed to ultrasound waves targeting the reward center of the brain, essentially changing how people think about addictive substances.

“Their cravings stayed very low, and they would report that and be like, look, you know, I’m not craving, so I’m not using. I’m able to, you know, adhere to treatment, I’m able to go to behavioral treatment, and then over time, they would start reporting, look, I was able to get back into school, I was able to get a job, my relationship with my family’s gotten better.” Dr. James Mahoney, Neurophyschologist at UVA Health

The treatment is not a standalone cure for addiction, but rather a part of a diverse array of resources for those in substance use treatment. UVA Health hopes to start clinical trials in early 2026.