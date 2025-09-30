Skip to main content
Briefcase Open: Golf for a cause in Boonsboro

The Briefcase Open Golf Classic promises a day of golf and networking, with proceeds funding educational programs to build the future workforce.

Bella Walser, Multimedia Journalist

BOONSBORO, Va. – Boonsboro Country Club will host the annual Briefcase Open Golf Classic today, Tuesday, Sept. 30. The event offers a full day of golf competition and networking, with proceeds supporting youth and college initiatives.

The tournament is open to all, whether participants want to play or build relationships on the green. It will feature both a morning and afternoon flight, running from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Registration costs range from $500 for a foursome to $800 for an added hole sponsorship and briefcase partner sponsorship. Funds raised support programs such as Partners in Education, STEM Activities, and Collegiate Initiatives, all aimed at building the future workforce in the region.

