Lynchburg Police investigating burglary incidents, one suspect arrested

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department responded to two reports of burglaries that occurred between 4 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. early Tuesday morning.

According to LPD, the two incidents are related, and the first occurred in the 1000 block of Misty Mountain Road and the second occurred in the 2000 block of Wards Road.

When LPD officers arrived at the Wards Road location, they observed multiple subjects exit an establishment, enter a vehicle, and flee the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers engaged in a brief pursuit, which lasted less than a minute before the suspect vehicle crashed into a light pole in the 4000 block of Wards Road. Multiple subjects exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

LPD says one suspect is in custody and charges are pending. The vehicle used to flee the scene was a newer model dark color Kia sedan. LPD is currently in possession of the crashed vehicle.

If you live or work in the areas mentioned above and have camera or doorbell footage that may assist with this investigation, please contact Detective Gauthier at (434) 455-6230 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online athttp://p3tips.com, via the P3 mobile app, or by texting CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form. Please note that message frequency may vary, and standard message and data rates may apply.