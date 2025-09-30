Salem Police arrest three individuals in connection with string of burglaries

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Police Department announced Tuesday that officers made several arrests Sunday morning and charged three individuals with multiple counts of thefts and other crimes.

The charges stem from a business burglary and a rash of thefts from vehicles in the western quadrant of the city.

In the early morning hours of Sunday morning, officers responded to the 1100 Block of W. Main Street after receiving a report of a burglary in progress at a local business. During the investigation, officers and detectives were able to locate the suspects, place them under arrest and recover the property that had been stolen. Officers also discovered stolen firearms and various other personal belongings that had been reported missing from a variety of personal vehicles in Salem and other localities.

The arrested were positively identified and transported to the Roanoke County Salem Jail. There were no weapons involved in the crime and no injuries resulted from the incident, however, additional charges are pending while this incident remains under investigation.

The following individuals have been charged with the following:

• Keya N. Kincaid, 19, of Christiansburg, was charged with Conspiracy to Break and Enter.

• Jacob M. Palmer, 18, of Roanoke, was charged with Breaking and Entering, Wearing a Mask to Conceal ID, Damaged Property, and Conspiracy to Break and Enter. He also faces charges related to outstanding warrants from neighboring jurisdictions.

• Michael L. Twiggs, Jr., 21, of Roanoke, was charged with Breaking and Entering, Wearing a Mask to Conceal ID, Damaged Property, and Attempt to Elude Law Enforcement. He also faces charges stemming from outstanding warrants in other localities.