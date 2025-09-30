WSLS 10 may no longer be available on YouTube TV after Sept. 30

If NBCUniversal and YouTube TV do not reach a new agreement by Sept. 30, 2025, YouTube TV customers may lose access to WSLS 10, the NBC affiliate serving Roanoke, Lynchburg and Southwest Virginia.

That means viewers could lose access to:

Recommended Videos

WSLS 10’s trusted local news coverage, community stories and severe weather updates.

“Sunday Night Football” and “Football Night in America.”

Late-night shows like “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

National events such as “The Olympics” and the “Super Bowl.”

Popular NBC shows like “Chicago Fire,” “The Voice” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

This dispute is being negotiated at the national level between NBCUniversal and YouTube TV. WSLS 10 and its parent company, Graham Media Group, are not part of these talks and cannot restore access.

Ways to continue watching WSLS 10 and NBC programming: