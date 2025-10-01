Annual Career Choice Youth Expo returns for students in Southwest Virginia

The annual Career Choice Youth Expo is back, drawing thousands of middle and high school students in Southside.

The expo takes place at the Old Dominion Agricultural Complex, 19783 U.S. Highway 29 South. It runs Wednesday until 2 p.m. and Thursday from 8:50 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Students will explore local career opportunities and connect with dozens of employers. Each participant receives a booklet with information on 14 nationally recognized career clusters, including a young professional profile and a snapshot of occupations, wages, demand and required education.

The event is open to middle and high school students from Danville, Martinsville, Halifax, Henry, Patrick and Pittsylvania counties.