LFA Kids Consignment Sale set to return to the Towers Shopping Center with big savings

ROANOKE, Va. – You can find kids’ clothes, toys, books, shoes, and more at the LFA Kids Consignment Sale, which returns on Oct. 2 at Towers Shopping Center.

This is the 18th year for the consignment sale, which helps families save lots of money.

“It helps families in two ways. It helps families earn some extra money for the holidays coming up, to clothe their own children. And then of course, for folks looking for items, you’ll find things up to 90% off retail, huge finds here,” said LFA Kids Sale Owner Ellen Cleveland.

About 400 families sell their children’s items, attracting between 2,000 and 3,000 shoppers throughout the event.

Every year, there are two consignment sales. The one starting on Thursday is the fall and winter pop-up event.

“My favorite thing about doing it has always been watching things come in and hearing the stories from when a seller’s child was wearing a particular outfit and then seeing a buyer buy that same outfit and be so excited to go put it on their own child,” said Cleveland.

10 News spoke with Sarah Ayers, who not only sells her clothes but participates in the sale as well.

“It’s quite helpful. I actually buy for a few of my friends as well, and then on discount days we always walk out of here with buggies full of clothes to help a bunch of other people as well,” said Ayers.

You have until Oct. 12 to check out the LFA Kids Consignment Sale.

The sale kicks off for everyone on Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. On Oct. 1, there are also times for new moms and teachers.