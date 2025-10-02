Skip to main content
Local News

Arts and craft festival returns to Berglund Center Friday

Jordan Parham, 10 News

ROANOKE, Va. – The second-largest food donation event of the year is back.

The Berglund Center welcomes the Art and Craft Festival, where you’ll find a vast collection of pottery, jewelry, fine art and more.

This event offers free admission for attendees who bring a food donation to benefit Feeding Southwest Virginia.

“This is local, this is helping Southwest Virginia,” said Tami Gilmore. “This is all going right here to feed the people in this area that need the help.”

Last year, in just three days, the event collected more than 19,000 pounds of food and over $3,000 in donations — the equivalent of nearly 26,000 meals.

The event runs through Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

