Man arrested after vandalism and robbery incident in Henry County

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it had arrested a 41-year-old man after he vandalized property and threatened employees and customers at J&H Market.

According to officials, the incident occurred Saturday in the 800 block of Preston Road. Deputies responded and learned that a man identified as 41-year-old Thornton Burnette of 101 Tanyard Road, had been inside the store’s game room when he became irate after losing money.

Witnesses told officials that Burnette was visibly armed with a firearm and demanded money back from the employees.

After leaving the store Burnette came back with both a firearm and a cordless angle grinder. Witnesses stated he threatened to harm others before using the grinder to damage the gaming machines inside the store.

Officials say the incident occurred in a room that appeared to be used for illegal gambling. HCSO was previously unaware of the existence of the gambling room or the machines in the room. The matter is under investigation.

Video surveillance confirmed Burnette’s actions, and through the investigation, deputies were able to identify Burnette and determined that he is a convicted felon. Warrants were obtained for his arrest on the following charges:

• 18.2-137 – Destruction of property

• 18.2-308.2 – Possession of firearm by a convicted felon

• 18.2-53.1 – Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

• 18.2-94 – Possession of burglary tools

• 18.2-26 / 18.2-58 – Attempted Robbery

Burnette was taken into custody without incident on Monday and is currently in custody and being held without bond.