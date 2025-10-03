A Walk in Their Shoes: Roanoke Stands Against Domestic Violence

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Roanoke marked it with a powerful walk, honoring survivors and remembering lives lost.

For the 18th annual “A Walk in Their Shoes” event, many dressed in purple to stand in solidarity with victims and their families. Organizers say it was a night to not only reflect but also to raise awareness and connect people with life-saving resources.

“There’s absolutely no words to describe that moment I entered that ER,” said survivor Erika Ramirez, recalling her painful journey.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, nearly 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe physical violence from a partner. It’s why community leaders say events “A Walk in Their Shoes” are so important.

“We know domestic violence and intimate partner violence is an epidemic in our community, said Stacey Sheppard, Director of Housing and Human Services for T.A.P. “So October allows us to bring awareness. For me it’s very personal. A lot of those names are people that I know or are cases that I have worked in my career before I retired from law enforcement.”

The walk gave survivors a voice. Among them was Duane Yuhas, who shared how stigma often silences men.

“There wasn’t anyone who looked like me because society won’t see me as a victim. I’m a 6’3, 320-pound former army medic who served in combat. How can someone like that be a victim? This is a stigma that I hope to help change.”

For many, the event was emotional. Ramirez told the crowd about the night she escaped.

“I made it to the hospital after walking for hours down a dark road, beaten, battered, bruised, malnourished…this is hard, I’m sorry.”

The program included a remembrance ceremony for victims, as well as awards that recognized advocates in the community. Organizers emphasized the event was about breaking the silence, offering support, and changing outcomes.

“I’ve created such a peaceful safe haven for us, where he know nothing but love and all things wholesome and good,” Ramirez said speaking about her 4-year-old son. “I created that by myself with the resources given by Roanoke City.”

“These events are a way to educate others, learning what signs look like,” Yuhas said. “If we were just more aware, more understanding, maybe a little bit more empathetic, we would make different choices.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, resources and support services are available below.