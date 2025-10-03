Community Bike Program Launches at Bedford Hills Elementary

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Bedford Hills Elementary School became the seventh Lynchburg city school to join an innovative bike reward program aimed at encouraging student excellence.

The BIKE (Believing in Kids Excelling) program, launched by One Community One Voice, rewards elementary school students with bicycles based on their performance in key areas.

“Even more than the nice bikes we’re gonna be giving out, the most important thing is our community is supporting our children,” said Sherri Steele, Principal of Bedford Hills Elementary School.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The program evaluates students based on specific criteria, as explained by Dr. James Camm, One Community One Voice Executive Director. “We always say the three A’s - attitudes, academics, and attendance. Those are the areas we focus in on for the opportunity for a child to earn a bike.”

The launch event drew significant community support, including council members and delegates. Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent Kristy Somerville-Midgette noted the enthusiastic response from students.

“I think the energy in there was electric to be honest with you. They were really excited... several of us asked them hey raise your hand if you want a bike and pretty much every child in there did,” Somerville-Midgette said.

While the program has found success in seven schools, organizers hope to expand further. “We know there’s 10 elementary schools in the city and we are tempted to try to get all of them to be in the program but we have to have sponsorships and funding,” Camm said.

The program’s impact extends beyond just providing bicycles. “The community really steps up. They wrap their arms around the schools and the kids to be very supportive,” Somerville-Midgette said.

For Steele, who is new to the area, the program exemplifies the community’s commitment to its youth. “I think it’s really special coming from a different location to come here and see all of the amazing support that Lynchburg city has for everyone that lives here,” she said.