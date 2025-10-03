FEDUP gun violence protest held at Roanoke courthouse

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke “Justice for Me” advocacy group partnered with the non-profit FEDUP to hold a peaceful protest against gun violence on Friday on the steps of the Roanoke City Courthouse.

It was part of an effort to honor victims of gun violence in Roanoke and their loved ones, many of whom are still waiting for justice. FEDUP President Rita Hoyce has her theory on why there are so many unsolved cases:

“They don’t see the importance of it, especially if it’s single gun shots. They look more at the mass shootings versus the single shootings versus the single gun shots.” Rita Joyce, founder and president of FEDUP

Joyce hopes to grow FEDUP into new communities like Martinsville, Danville and Lynchburg, bringing more focus to these unsolved cases and helping communities heal.