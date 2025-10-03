Skip to main content
Man wanted in North Carolina arrested in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it had arrested a 43-year-old man wanted in North Carolina.

According to officials, 43-year-old Cody White was a resident of Pittsylvania County and was wanted on felony charges of Armed Robbery and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon in Concord, North Carolina. He was arrested during a traffic stop.

White has been charged with Virginia Code §19.2-86 Fugitive from justice and is being held under no bond in the Pittsylvania County Jail pending the extradition process.

