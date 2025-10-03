Medical experts share preventative steps to reduce the risk of breast cancer

ROANOKE, Va. – One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, and one in 43 will die from the disease, according to the American Cancer Society. Medical experts say there are several preventative steps women can take to significantly reduce their risk.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a nonprofit organization representing more than 17,000 medical professionals, has launched the “Let’s Beat Breast Cancer” campaign.

The campaign emphasizes four essential steps:

1. Eating healthy foods

2. Limiting alcohol consumption

3. Maintaining a healthy weight

4. Exercising regularly

“The goal is 150 minutes a week of moderate exercise where you can carry on a conversation while you’re chatting. If you prefer more intense exercise where you can barely carry on a conversation, you can cut it to 75 minutes a week,” said Dr. Kristi Funk, a renowned breast cancer surgeon who has worked with Angelina Jolie and Sheryl Crow.

Recent data from the Virginia Department of Health (2019-2023) shows: