‘Walk in Their Shoes’ event looking to raise domestic violence awareness

ROANOKE, Va. – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and on Friday, the Council of Community Services and Roanoke Valley Violence Prevention are hosting ‘A Walk in Their Shoes.’

The event will kick off at noon at the Salvation Army of Roanoke, which is located on Dale Avenue. It’ll feature survivor testimonials, an honor and remembrance ceremony, a symbolic community walk, and a resource fair with local support services.

It is free and open to the public, all to raise awareness and show support for survivors.