Woman dead, husband arrested following Campbell County homicide

CONCORD, Va. – A woman is dead and her husband has been arrested following a homicide that took place in Concord on Friday, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said.

CCSO said they were contacted regarding a welfare check around 1:36 p.m. on Friday at a home on Riverview Lane. Upon arrival, deputies found 51-year-old Shannon Martin dead at the scene.

Authorities said the Campbell County Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene. After the investigation, 51-year-old Kenneth Martin, the victim’s husband, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder. Martin was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority and is currently being held without bond.

“This is a deeply tragic case. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.” Major L.T. Guthrie, Campbell County Sheriff’s Office

CCSO also thanked the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case.

This investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.