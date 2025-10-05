Feeding Southwest Virginia teams up with Craftsmen’s Classic for the second largest food donation event of the year

ROANOKE, Va. – From October 3-5, Feeding Southwest Virginia teamed up with the Craftsmen’s Classic ahead of the Craftsmen’s Fall Classic Arts and Craft Festival to bring in over 19,000 pounds of food through donations.

“We were just looking for a way to give back to the community. We travel around for these shows,” Craftsmen’s Classic Director of Marketing Carly Gilmore said. “Don’t tell anybody else, but Roanoke is our favorite show to come too.”

Parking and entry to the classic were free for all patrons, with a catch: Instead of paying for a ticket, fans would donate cash or food to the Feeding Southwest Virginia vendors outside of the Berglund Center.

After making their donation, fans could walk inside to take a look at the dozens of vendors inside, who were offering items ranging from candy apples to pottery to art.

“Everything is beautiful, whether you want wood craft, yard ornaments, the lady next to me has beautiful wire art, there’s just so much and it’s so beautiful. The little girl over there has the wing art butterflies, there’s just too much to mention it’s just beautiful really.”

The Classic will be back next year at the beginning of October.