No injuries reported following Southwest Roanoke apartment fire

ROANOKE, Va. – No one was injured following a fire that occurred at an apartment complex in Roanoke on Sunday, Roanoke Fire-EMS said.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said they received reports of a structure fire at an apartment building located on the 400 block of Woods Avenue SW around 6:43 p.m. No one was located within the building at the time, and the fire took approximately 10 to 15 minutes to knock out.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently being investigated. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.