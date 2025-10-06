42-year-old man dies in Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Pittsylvania County. The crash happened Friday, Oct. 3, around 11 p.m. on Route 29, just north of Route 1032.

State troopers said 42-year-old Bryson Everett Miller, of Java, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet northbound when he crossed the median and crashed into the southbound travel lanes.

Recommended Videos

Miller was taken to the Blairs Fire and Rescue Helipad but died before the helicopter arrived. The crash remains under investigation.