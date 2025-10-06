R. S. Payne Elementary holds party for 100th anniversary

LYNCHBURG, Va. – R. S. Payne Elementary held a “birthday party” for the school’s 100th anniversary on Friday!

The building has been located in Lynchburg since 1925, initially as Robert E. Lee Junior High School, prior to becoming R. S. Payne in the early 1950s.

Recommended Videos

“I’m grateful to the generations of students, staff, and families who have shaped this school community over the past hundred years. R. S. Payne is a special place, and we’re looking forward to another century of learning, growth, and Dragon pride." Kary Wills, Principal of R. S. Payne

The school now serves over 400 students, and is home to the Gifted Opportunities Center, which serves academically gifted third, fourth and fifth graders from across the division.