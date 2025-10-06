Roanoke City Council and School Board explore long-term solutions for rising student populations.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools officials are grappling with overcrowding and seeking long-term solutions as student populations continue to rise, particularly among younger age groups.

During a joint meeting between the Roanoke City Council and School Board, officials discussed the district’s $317 million budget for 2025-2026 and potential expansion plans to accommodate growing enrollment.

School Board Chair Franny Adel emphasized the critical nature of education funding during the meeting.

“Education is more than a line item on your expense report, it’s an investment,” she said.

The district faces significant overcrowding challenges, with demographic trends showing substantial growth in elementary-age enrollment.

“Not only are we already overcrowded, but our student population is set to continue to grow, and our largest population bump is 0-10 year olds right now,” Adel said.

While temporary solutions like learning cottages — mobile classroom units — are being considered, Adel stressed the importance of sustainable infrastructure investments.

“A building is not going to last 10 years, it’s going to last decades, so if we’re going to ask our taxpayers and our city council to invest tens of millions of dollars, there’s got to be a good reason behind that,” she explained.

The school system is exploring several long-term solutions, including expanding existing high schools or establishing a magnet school to handle increased enrollment.

Mayor Joe Cobb indicated support for continued school development funding and mentioned ongoing efforts to secure additional resources. The city is hoping the State General Assembly will approve an additional sales tax to support school development projects.

Meanwhile, Superintendent Verletta White expressed concerns about maintaining educational quality amid funding challenges and the government shutdown.

“It’s when those dollars are decreasing, federal, state local we know that that eventually impacts the classrooms,” White said.

The meeting marked a shift from previous sessions, which had been characterized by tensions over the city’s school funding formula.