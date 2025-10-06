WATCH: Attochron aims to sell first wireless laser comms system

LEXINGTON, Va. – An idea nearly 30 years in the making could now turn a profit as a first-of-its-kind communication system.

Lexington-based Attochron is a business that received consultation from Washington and Lee students on a product that aims to transmit data through airborne lasers.

Project leaders say they are in the final phases of their design and are evaluating the finishing touches.

“We have made viable for the first time laser communications through air. It’s not to replace fiber and not to replace radio. Think of it as the third leg that was missing on a three-legged stool,” said a project representative.

During a scheduled exhibition, the goal is to show that this communication system can provide a high-quality signal from a platform such as a cell tower. It could send signals to satellites as well.