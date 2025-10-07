Campbell County Board of Supervisors to vote on proposed data center project

(Copyright (c) 2019 Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock. No use without permission.)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – More data centers are being built in Virginia than anywhere else in the world, but not everyone supports the latest proposal in Campbell County.

Tonight, supervisors will decide whether to rezone more than 57 acres near Route 460 and Cabin Field Road to make way for three new data centers. The board first held a public hearing last month but postponed the decision to tonight at 6 p.m. at the county administration building.

Some residents say the project could bring traffic, pollution, and strain local utilities and the water supply. Others argue it could mean better infrastructure, including improved water lines.

The proposal, from MESH Capital LLC, would remove previous restrictions on how the land near Route 460 and Cabin Field Road can be developed.

The Planning Commission has already recommended approval, but the final decision lies with the county’s Board of Supervisors.

10 News will be at the meeting and have more updates on this story tonight at 11 p.m.