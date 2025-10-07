Roanoke leaders respond following “Week Without Driving” Challenge

ROANOKE, Va. – This past week, people in Roanoke took on the “Week Without Driving” challenge.

On Tuesday, community leaders gathered at the Melrose Library to hear feedback from people who participated. One of the event organizers says there are a number of factors that go into the decision not to drive.

There are health reasons. A lot of the alternatives to driving involve exercise, so that’s goo for our health, but there are also social reasons.

The main idea behind the challenge was to take a look at the challenges of life without a car, and explore opportunities and obstacles in Roanoke’s transportation systems.