Two hospitalized after shooting in Henry County, investigation underway

HENRY CO., Va. – Update:

The HCSO has released an update on the shooting that occurred in Henry County Monday night.

Officers responded to the Dollar General at 3874 Stones Dairy Road in Bassett at 7:45 p.m. Officers found one 20-year-old man and one 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

According to officials, the incident occurred on the side of the building away from the main shopping entrance in the parking lot of the Dollar General.

Based on preliminary investigation, it does not appear as if the Dollar General employees or the Dollar General were the intended target of the shooting.

Evidence indicates that gunfire was exchanged between the two victims and another suspect or suspects that officials are still working to identify. Deputies have conducted interviews with witnesses from the scene and have processed the area for evidence and collected multiple items related to the shooting.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crime Stoppers at (276) 63-CRIME (276-632-7463). Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a cash reward

Original:

Two men were hospitalized, and one is in critical condition after a shooting in Henry County Monday night, according to HCSO in an interview with BTW21.

In an interview with BTW21, Sheriff Wayne Davis stated that officers responded to the Dollar General on Stones Dairy Road in Bassett at 7:45 p.m.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found one man who was 20 years old and another man who was 21 years old. Davis said that one victim suffered one gunshot, and the other victim suffered multiple gunshots, and he was airlifted to a hospital.

Davis said in the interview to BTW21 that after initial investigation, it is believed that two vehicles were involved and multiple shots were fired. Details are limited at this time and 10 News will continue to update this story as we get more information.