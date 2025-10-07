VSP issues alert for missing Lynchburg 18-year-old with autism

Virginia State Police has issued a missing person alert for an 18-year-old Lynchburg woman with autism.

The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for Alexandria Rose Robertson, last seen Monday evening around 6 p.m. near the 1700 block of Danbury Drive. She was walking on foot toward Heritage Circle. Authorities said she may be wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and jeans, and was barefoot.

Robertson is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds.

Officers and family members are concerned for Robertson’s well-being, as she may require specialized care. Virginia State Police said she has been diagnosed with autism, and her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Officer Campbell at 434-944-5644 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at http://p3tips.com, through the P3 mobile app, or by texting CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form. Message frequency may vary, and standard message and data rates may apply.