WATCH: Consumer tips for preparing for winter

You could wing it this winter, but preparing ahead of time offers some serious perks.

Paul Hope of Consumer Reports said getting out ahead of winter could save you a lot of money on your energy bills and in the form of preventable repairs.

What to do now: Insulate any exposed copper or PVC pipes in your basement, under sinks, in attics, crawl spaces, and along exterior walls.

And while you’re in those spaces, take a look at the insulation situation. Spending money to insulate your attic and crawl spaces can help you save two ways, according to Consumer Reports.

“Insulating your attic can help you save money in two crucial ways. The first and most obvious is that it’s gonna keep the heat in living quarters where it belongs, and you’re not going to be wasting money heating an attic. The second is it can actually prevent ice dams from forming on your roof, which can lead to costly repairs,” Hope said.

Next, set your service appointments. Getting your chimney, furnace, or boiler inspected and serviced before colder weather ensures they run at peak performance and, most importantly, safely.

After protecting the inside of your home, move outside. Inspect your roof for loose shingles, clean clogged gutters, and take a look at the trees around your property. If things aren’t buttoned up, winter’s wind, rain, and snow can wreak havoc on these areas. Consumer Reports recommends hiring a professional to inspect and make repairs.

Now that you’ve prepared for winter, you can hopefully enjoy the elements from the comfort of your winter-ready home.