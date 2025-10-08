Campbell County Sheriff’s Office seeking public assistance in locating burglary suspect

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a suspect involved in a breaking and entering that occurred in the early morning hours of Monday a vape shop on Timberlake Road.

According to officials, the incident occurred at 4:23 a.m. when deputies responded to an alarm at the Fine Cigars and Vape Shop. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a suspect had forced entry into the store.

Surveillance showed the suspect wearing black clothing, a hood and gloves at the time of the incident.

Investigators are actively working to identify the suspect and determine whether any property was stolen. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with information related to this incident—or who may have observed suspicious activity in the area around the time of the break-in—to contact authorities immediately.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact: