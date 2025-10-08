Multiple arrests made in connection with narcotics investigation in Campbell County

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it had made multiple arrests after concluding a narcotics investigation in the Gladys area of the county.
According to officials, on Sep. 26, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle as part of the ongoing investigation. The driver, later identified as Hunter Jarrell, fled from law enforcement, initiating a vehicle pursuit. Jarrell was ultimately taken into custody without further incident.
As a result of the investigation and subsequent arrests, two residential search warrants were executed, where investigators recovered the following:
- A distributable amount of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine
- Suboxone and various items of drug paraphernalia
- Ammunition and three firearms
Arrests and charges are as follows:
Hunter Lawrence Jarrell
- §46.2-817 – Felony Eluding
- §18.2-250 (x2) – Possession of Controlled Substance
- §18.2-308.2 – Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon
Richard Malcolm Schmid
- §18.2-250 – Possession of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance
Gregory Eugene Jarrell
- §18.2-248 – Possession with Intent to Distribute (Third or Subsequent Offense)
- §18.2-308.4 – Distribution of Schedule I/II Drug While Possessing a Firearm
Theresa Jarrell
- §18.2-248 – Possession with Intent to Distribute (Third or Subsequent Offense)
- §18.2-308.4 – Distribution of Schedule I/II Drug While Possessing a Firearm
Tina Irene Louise
- §18.2-248 – Possession with Intent to Distribute (Third or Subsequent Offense)
- §18.2-308.4 – Distribution of Schedule I/II Drug While Possessing a Firearm
Outstanding warrants have been issued to the following:
Brandon Anthony Smith
- §18.2-248 – Possession with Intent to Distribute (Third or Subsequent Offense)