Multiple arrests made in connection with narcotics investigation in Campbell County

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it had made multiple arrests after concluding a narcotics investigation in the Gladys area of the county.

According to officials, on Sep. 26, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle as part of the ongoing investigation. The driver, later identified as Hunter Jarrell, fled from law enforcement, initiating a vehicle pursuit. Jarrell was ultimately taken into custody without further incident.

As a result of the investigation and subsequent arrests, two residential search warrants were executed, where investigators recovered the following:

A distributable amount of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine

Suboxone and various items of drug paraphernalia

Ammunition and three firearms

Arrests and charges are as follows:

Hunter Lawrence Jarrell

§46.2-817 – Felony Eluding

§18.2-250 (x2) – Possession of Controlled Substance

§18.2-308.2 – Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon

Richard Malcolm Schmid

§18.2-250 – Possession of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

Gregory Eugene Jarrell

§18.2-248 – Possession with Intent to Distribute (Third or Subsequent Offense)

§18.2-308.4 – Distribution of Schedule I/II Drug While Possessing a Firearm

Theresa Jarrell

§18.2-248 – Possession with Intent to Distribute (Third or Subsequent Offense)

§18.2-308.4 – Distribution of Schedule I/II Drug While Possessing a Firearm

Tina Irene Louise

§18.2-248 – Possession with Intent to Distribute (Third or Subsequent Offense)

§18.2-308.4 – Distribution of Schedule I/II Drug While Possessing a Firearm

Outstanding warrants have been issued to the following:

Brandon Anthony Smith