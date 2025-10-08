Skip to main content
Clear icon
69º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Multiple arrests made in connection with narcotics investigation in Campbell County

Campbell County Sheriff's Office buys new equipment to help with crisis negotiation situations. (Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it had made multiple arrests after concluding a narcotics investigation in the Gladys area of the county.

According to officials, on Sep. 26, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle as part of the ongoing investigation. The driver, later identified as Hunter Jarrell, fled from law enforcement, initiating a vehicle pursuit. Jarrell was ultimately taken into custody without further incident.

Recommended Videos

As a result of the investigation and subsequent arrests, two residential search warrants were executed, where investigators recovered the following:

  • A distributable amount of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine
  • Suboxone and various items of drug paraphernalia
  • Ammunition and three firearms

Arrests and charges are as follows:

Hunter Lawrence Jarrell

  • §46.2-817 – Felony Eluding
  • §18.2-250 (x2) – Possession of Controlled Substance
  • §18.2-308.2 – Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon

Richard Malcolm Schmid

  • §18.2-250 – Possession of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance

Gregory Eugene Jarrell

  • §18.2-248 – Possession with Intent to Distribute (Third or Subsequent Offense)
  • §18.2-308.4 – Distribution of Schedule I/II Drug While Possessing a Firearm

Theresa Jarrell

  • §18.2-248 – Possession with Intent to Distribute (Third or Subsequent Offense)
  • §18.2-308.4 – Distribution of Schedule I/II Drug While Possessing a Firearm

Tina Irene Louise

  • §18.2-248 – Possession with Intent to Distribute (Third or Subsequent Offense)
  • §18.2-308.4 – Distribution of Schedule I/II Drug While Possessing a Firearm

Outstanding warrants have been issued to the following:

Brandon Anthony Smith

  • §18.2-248 – Possession with Intent to Distribute (Third or Subsequent Offense)

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos