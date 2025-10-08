Oct. 8, 2025 Picture of the Day

Thank you to knordstrom of Boones Mill for sending in your photo! We love seeing festive fall pictures, and who doesn’t love cute pups?!
Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
Thank you to knordstrom of Boones Mill for sending in your photo! We love seeing festive fall pictures, and who doesn’t love cute pups?!
Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos