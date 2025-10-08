Residents displaced after Lynchburg house fire Wednesday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Firefighters are currently on the scene of a house fire in Lynchburg Wednesday. According to officials, the residents of the house were not in the home when the fire broke out, but they have been displaced.

LFD said that crews responded to the reports of smoke at 1:45 p.m. coming out of a single-story home in the 3000 block of Bonsack Street. Crews found heavy fire and smoke showing but due to hoarding conditions inside the home they could only initially conduct an exterior attack.

The fire was brought under control in about half an hour, but firefighters are still on scene working to douse hot spots in the rubble. An LFD Restoration Officer is working with the occupants of the home to find temporary shelter and the cause of the fire is under investigation.