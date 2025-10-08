Water break prompts early dismissal at Critzer Elementary

Critzer Elementary students were dismissed early today, at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, following a major water break between the school and the former Food City building, Pulaski County Public Schools confirmed.

Students were transported home by bus or picked up by parents. The town is currently working to repair the water main and restore service as quickly as possible.

No other schools in the Pulaski County Public Schools system were affected by the water break and are continuing with their regular schedules.

Officials apologized for the inconvenience and thanked families for their understanding during the disruption.