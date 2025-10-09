New YMCA to bring wellness, youth programs to Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Martinsville-Henry County YMCA kicked off its Transforming Community Capital Campaign Oct. 1 at Hamlet Vineyards, aiming to raise funds for a new 60,000-square-foot Lester Family YMCA.

The facility will be built on seven acres near Memorial Boulevard and Fayette Street, close to schools and neighborhoods to improve community access. Plans include a wellness center, three gymnasiums, an indoor aquatic center, walking track, Early Learning Center and outdoor amenities.

Brad Kinkema, CEO of the Martinsville-Henry County YMCA, expressed gratitude for the support so far. “We are so thankful for all the generous support we have received to date. Because of the leadership support of many at this event, we are thrilled to announce that we have raised over $6.7 million toward the construction of this transformational community project,” Kinkema said. He added, “Tonight, we celebrate this momentum and extend an invitation to everyone in our community to join us in shaping the future of Martinsville-Henry County.”

The project’s total cost is $28 million, with $12 million pledged by the Harvest Foundation. The YMCA is also pursuing public grants.

Community advocate Natalie Hodge Davis said, “This is such an exciting time for Martinsville and Henry County as our YMCA embarks on this transformational project for our community. The vision for the new Lester Family YMCA will significantly increase the number of children, families, adults, and seniors who will have access to expanded YMCA facilities and programs.”

To learn more or donate, visit martinsvilleymca.com/capitalcampaign or contact Brad Kinkema at (276) 632-6427.