Southern Virginia Regional Housing Summit returns to Danville for fourth year

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville will host the fourth annual Southern Virginia Regional Housing Summit today, Thursday, Oct. 9, at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research Conference Center.

The event brings together developers, builders, realtors, architects, financial experts, local officials, and community advocates to discuss new residential development opportunities across Danville and surrounding counties including Halifax, Henry, Patrick, and Pittsylvania.

Attendees will explore funding options at local, state, and federal levels, hear from a panel on current housing projects, and visit an exhibit hall showcasing regional resources. Localities will also share information on available single- and multifamily development sites.

Tammy Neale, CEO of Virginia Housing, will deliver the keynote address. Since taking the helm in March 2024, Neale has focused on advancing affordable housing across Virginia.

Other speakers include Ken Danter, CEO of Economic Development Strategies, LLC, and Sejal Naik, deputy chief economist of the Virginia Association of Realtors.

Linda Green, executive director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, highlighted how regional cooperation over nearly five years has led to new housing developments in Danville and neighboring communities.

Last year’s summit attracted more than 220 community partners and featured projects like Fieldale School Apartments, School Drive Apartments in Henry County, Fayette Street Lofts in Martinsville, and The View at Franklin in Danville.

Sponsors for this year’s event include Virginia Housing, Dewberry, the Lester Group, Dan River Region Realtors Association, and others.

For more details and registration, visit Southern-Virginia-Regional-Housing-Summit-2025.eventbrite.com.