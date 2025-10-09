Students react to Virginia Tech closing two on-campus Living-Learning Communities

BLACkSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech (VT) announced in September that it would no longer be offering two of their Living-Learning Communities (LLC) starting in the Fall of 2026. According to the university’s website, the Lavender House LLC is geared toward the university’s LGBTQ+ students. The Ujima LLC is for students pursuing Africana studies.

The move has sparked debate online as many point fingers at a nationwide push to eliminate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs at public institutions. Students had mixed reactions to the move and how it was communicated by VT.

“It’s kind of disappointing and heartbreaking to hear. Especially because I didn’t hear about it from Virginia Tech themselves. I just found out about it on social media,” said freshman Caitlin Cagni.

“I have quite a few friends in Lavender house, and they’re all very upset about it. Rightfully so,” said freshman Christie Elshtain.

“I’m kind of disappointed because I have friends that are in those categories, and I don’t want them to be separated because of what they believe or who they are,” said sophomore Ryan Liang.

VT did not respond to a 10 News inquiry about the reason those two LLCs were specifically chosen, but told the station in an interview yesterday that students in those LLCs received notice a few weeks ago and that the move did not have anything to do with DEI programs.

“We made this decision to strengthen those academic programs and to provide programs and living learning programs that are valuable for all of our students,” said University Spokesperson Mark Owczarski.

Owczarski did not give specifics on what LLCs would be replacing the two but said one would be offered next fall.