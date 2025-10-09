Texas Inn to celebrate 90th birthday with 90-cent hot dog special Thursday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Texas Inn announced Tuesday that the establishment would be celebrating its 90th birthday on Thursday with 90-cent chili dogs.

According to the restaurant, the deal will last from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday. The Inn, which opened in 1935, will limit the hot dogs to six per customer to ensure that everyone gets a chance to buy hot dogs.

“For one day a year, we want to lose a lot of money and feed a lot of people,” said Dave Saunders, owner of the Texas Inn. “On our birthday, we like to do something special for our friends and customers who have supported us for so long. It’s become a great annual tradition.”

The following locations in our area will be running the promotion:

Lynchburg: 422 Main St., Lynchburg, Va. 24504

Cornerstone: 110 Cornerstone St., Lynchburg, Va. 24502

