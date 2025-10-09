WATCH: 2nd Annual Goshen Fall Festival happening Saturday

GOSHEN, Va. – The Goshen First Aid Crew is hosting its second annual fall festival this weekend, and it’s shaping up to be a great time for everyone.

The festival starts this Saturday at 10 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. at the carnival grounds on Maury River Road.

Visitors can expect local craft vendors, artisans, baked goods, family yard sales, and food from First Due BBQ and Goshen First Aid Crew’s chicken quarters.

Aside from raising funds for the rescue squad, the goal of the festival is to help the community reconnect and bring everyone together.

“This isn’t just a fundraiser for us. It’s no admission, free parking, and there’s no vendor fee, so everything that the vendor sells, they get to keep as their profit,” said James Sensabaugh.

Another reason to stop by: Goshen First Aid Crew is one of the last remaining EMS agencies completely comprised of volunteers. Proceeds from the fall festival’s chicken sale will go to support the organization.