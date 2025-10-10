Bond hearing pushed back for Glenvar woman charged with felony animal attack

A Glenvar woman whose dog attacked another woman before it was shot and killed by police had her bond hearing postponed.

According to online court records, 37-year-old Tiffany Turner was set to appear in court Thursday morning for a bond hearing, but it was postponed until next week.

Turner is currently facing a felony count of animal attack resulting from owner’s disregard for human life, alongside two counts of permitting a dog at large and two counts of harboring a nuisance animal.

Neighbors like Kala Destree recount running into the dog when out for walks in the neighborhood.

“He’s always big and barking, and it’s been scary. Especially with my two-year-old [daughter], I walked her up the road,” Destree said. “I’ve stopped in my tracks for sure, and there’s been times where I started down the road and then I just turned around and just walked up to the school or to the park instead because he’s a little intimidating.”

Turner’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8.

Meanwhile, police tell 10 News that the woman who was attacked has been in stable condition for the past couple of days.