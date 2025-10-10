Celebrate Scots-Irish heritage at Radford Highlanders Festival Saturday

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford Highlanders Festival returns Saturday, Oct. 11, at Radford University’s Moffett Field. The event celebrates Scots-Irish heritage with traditional Highland Games like caber toss and stone lifting, live music, clan tents and cultural demonstrations.

Professional athlete Johnathan Harding said the festival blends tradition with modern sport and entertainment. “At this year’s festival we’ll see Highland Athletics, Stone Lifting, and music. All of these are rooted in Scottish and Celtic culture, but also have evolved to fit with modern audiences, athletes, and musicians,” he said.

The festival runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features performances by Tartan Terrors, Ally the Piper, and several pipes and drums groups. Sheepherding demos and vendor booths will also be available.

