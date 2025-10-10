Game of the Week | William Byrd takes on Northside in cross-county rivalry game

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Our game of the week takes us down the road from our station, a cross-country rivalry between William Byrd and Northside.

At our game of the week one year ago, star running back Jamez Toler was well on his way to 100 yards rushing in a battle of the unbeatens between Byrd and William Fleming, but a devastating foot injury left him sidelined for the following six months.

“It was tough, you know, making it, it’s real tough, but now that we have a new bunch of new young guys coming out for the summer and seeing them how hard they work, knowing they were going to have to step up and play varsity,” Toler said.

Toler is a dynamic player; many wondered how he would look coming back, and it looks like he hasn’t missed a beat.

“Jamez has had a fantastic start, but I think it’d be quick to tell you that his success is a result of a lot of guys around him and their hard work. So, but when we get that kind of attitude and our offense has that kind of personality, good things will happen,” Terriers Head Coach, Brad Lutz, said

Toler is just one part of the machine that makes this William Byrd team go. The Terriers are currently 4-1 and haven’t put up fewer than 34 points each game.

“The younger group. We graduated 21 seniors that help us. One is, you know, two regional championships last year, but we do have a great group of leaders in our senior class and some kids who are evolving into leaders as younger players,” Lutz said.

The Terriers enter Blue Ridge District play Friday night and with it, a brand new test against Northside.

“You know, just play how we play and we’re not really our objective to stop anything, just play how we play...and if we play our ‘A’ game, I think it’s going to be a tough game for everybody,” Toler said.

With many of our teams returning to district play this week, this Blue Ridge District matchup between William Byrd and Northside is bound to live up to the hype.