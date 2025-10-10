Southern Air becomes Virginia’s first and only to achieve top safety award

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg contractor Southern Air has become one of the first and only contractors in Virginia to earn the highest status in the Virginia Best Safety Program.

Southern Air provides HVAC, plumbing and electrical services. The company recently received a first-of-its-kind honor for its commitment to safety.

“Level three is the highest achievement in the program and today Southern Air stands proudly as the first contractor in Virginia to reach it,” said Tommy Gay, Southern Air’s director of safety.

The Virginia Best Safety Program, also known as Building Excellence in Safety and Training (B.E.S.T.), partners with companies that go beyond basic safety policies. Reaching level three is a difficult milestone.

“Lots of emotion today, it’s surreal. When we started this journey eight years ago, it didn’t seem attainable, not just for Southern Air but for anybody,” Gay said. “It was mind-blowing all of the things that would need to happen. It was overwhelming.”

Southern Air is currently the only contractor in Virginia to earn this top-level status.

John Nickels, a member of the B.E.S.T. review board, explained the program’s purpose: “The goal is to create a culture of safety that protects people, making sure every person working on job sites across Virginia goes home safe to their families.”

Construction sites are among the most dangerous workplaces.

“There are lots of different hazards,” Gay said. “You have to deal with weather, groundbreaking, excavations, then setting steel, cranes coming in. There are many companies working together toward a common goal.”

Nickels added, “There is a high number of injuries and incidents on job sites throughout Virginia. The hope behind this program and everything we do as safety professionals is to elevate safety and health programs not just for our company but for companies throughout the state.”

While this recognition is a major milestone, Southern Air says its safety journey is far from over.

“I’m soaking it all in, but this is without a doubt the biggest accomplishment I’ve seen in my career,” Gay said. “Many folks on the Southern Air team feel the same because they were all part of getting us here.”