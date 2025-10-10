Virginia Tech therapy dog, Derek, celebrates ninth birthday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – One of Virginia Tech’s therapy dogs got a special celebration from staff and students on Friday!

Derek turned nine years old, and those familiar with the therapy dog say they are grateful for his service at the university. Next month will mark seven years of service at Virginia Tech for Derek, comforting students far away from home with a furry companion.

“The dogs also promote mental health awareness and help reduce stigma around seeking care for mental health concerns and most of all it helps us build community because we get people stopped repeatedly by people just trying to say hi to him and helps us connect with each other.” Trent Davis, coordinator for animal assistant therapy at Cook Counseling

Derek is one of a few other support dogs at the university, brightening the day of everyone who meets them on campus.