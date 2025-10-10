WATCH: Liberty University hosts mass casualty training

LYNCHBURG, Va. – There were a lot of emergency vehicles and law enforcement on Liberty University’s campus Thursday, but there was no reason to be concerned.

The university was hosting a mass casualty training exercise.

This training exercise simulated an active shooter on campus.

Federal, state, and local emergency agencies learned what to do before and after a shooter is detained.

Liberty University’s vice president of security and public safety, Marcus Tinsley, told 10 News the exercise was a collaborative effort.

“They start by connecting with their counterparts in every jurisdiction. They go to Lynchburg, they go to Campbell, they go to Bedford, they go everywhere and say, ‘Hey, let’s be partners,’” Tinsley said.

This was the university’s first time hosting a mass casualty training, but they hope to hold similar exercises every couple of years.