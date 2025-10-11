2025 NRV Heart Walk held in Christiansburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The American Heart Association partnered with LewisGale Montgomery to hold the 2025 New River Valley Heart Walk Saturday morning.

Dozens of people came out to the event at Huckleberry Park in Christiansburg. The main goal was to raise funds to fight against heart disease and stroke. Several Virginia Tech student athletes from the baseball and softball teams were in attendance as well, leading the group in warm-up drills.

“We’re thrilled to be out here today in Christiansburg Huckleberry Park. Lewis Gale Hospital Montgomery just loves seeing the focus on living healthier longer lives in the New River Valley.” Lauren Dudley, chief executive officer at LewisGale Montgomery Hospital

If you didn’t get a chance to participate this week, the American Heart Association will be hosting another Heart Walk in Roanoke on Saturday, Oct. 25, at River’s Edge Park