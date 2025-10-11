Gretna gets a 42-7 Homecoming night victory over Nelson County

A battle of two 4-1 programs as the Nelson County Governors faced off against the Gretna Hawks on Friday night. The Hawks got the best of the Governors in last year’s matchup and are only continuing to improve under 5th-year coach Shaun Miller.

It was Homecoming night in Gretna, and the Hawks were looking to make some magic happen. In the second half, it looked as if the Hawks were making magic happen up 21-7. A Ray’Shaun Logan touchdown would then put the Hawks up 28-7.

Logan would tack on another touchdown to give the Hawks a 35-7 lead. A touchdown pass from Logan to Keyshaun Winter would give the Hawks a 35-point lead, and that’s how the game would stand. Gretna gets the 42-7 Homecoming victory.