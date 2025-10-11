Liberty Christian Academy beats E.C. Glass 42-3 in offensive explosion

The two-time defending state champs, Liberty Christian Academy, lost lots of top-tier talent between this season and last, and fans did not know what to expect in 2025. But the Bulldogs have barked back at all the skeptics. With E.C. Glass in town, could LCA’s bark match their bite?

It was a showdown for all the bragging rights in the Seminole District. The Bulldogs got the ball first and took a 7-0 lead after Jayden Cowart found the end zone. However, E.C. Glass didn’t take too long to respond, getting a chip-shot field goal on its opening possession to cut the lead to four.

Cowart added another touchdown in the first half to give the Bulldogs a 14-3. E.C. Glass had no answers the rest of the way as LCA steamrolled its way to a 42-3 Friday night victory. The Bulldogs took a big bite out of Glass.