Wawa to open first store in Lynchburg

The first Wawa in Lynchburg is coming to the Rosedale Development.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Wawa is set to open its first store in Lynchburg on Thursday, Oct. 23.

The convenience store chain has a presence around the country, but has far fewer locations in Southwest and Central Virginia, with its nearest locations being in Fishersville and Farmville.

The Lynchburg Wawa will open at 14039 Wards Road, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 23. The location will offer limited t-shirts for the first 200 customers, free hot coffee until Oct. 26, and more.

Wawa plans to open more locations in the commonwealth in the coming years.